Urquidy (forearm) threw off the front slope of the mound Tuesday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
It's a big step as Urquidy continues to work his way back from a right forearm strain. He will progress to facing hitters and eventually go out on a rehab assignment, although it's not clear yet when that might happen. A Houston rotation that's been hit hard by injury could use Urquidy, but it won't rush the right-hander.
