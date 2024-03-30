Urquidy (forearm) played catch Friday, which was the first time he's done so since his injury, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Urquidy was removed from a minor-league game March 15 due to a right forearm strain, and he was placed on the team's 15-day IL on March 28. The plan is for Urquidy to play catch again Sunday while the team monitors his injury. With the Astros in 2023, Urquidy went 3-3 across 10 starts while posting a 5.29 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 45:25 K:BB over 63 innings.