Astros manager Joe Espada said Tuesday that Urquidy (forearm) will be shut down from throwing "for a while," Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Urquidy was diagnosed with a right forearm strain Monday and it sounds like he will be given an extended period of rest, although Espada's update didn't offer much in the way of specifics. The Astros will also be without Justin Verlander (shoulder) for a while, leaving J.P. France and Ronel Blanco to fill the final two spots in the rotation indefinitely.