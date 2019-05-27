Astros' Justin Verlander: Hit with rare loss
Verlander (8-2) allowed three runs on six hits and struck out six over seven innings Sunday in a loss to the Red Sox.
Verlander turned in a quality start, but his offense was unable to get him off the hook for the loss. The right-hander yielded a run in the third, fourth and fifth innings prior to exiting with a two-run deficit. Verlander continues to throw the baseball well in 2019, posting a 2.38 ERA and 0.74 WHIP with a 95:17 K:BB across 79.1 frames.
