Verlander (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Verlander made his second minor-league start Saturday with Double-A Corpus Christi. While he gave up five earned runs on seven hits and one walk over four innings, he was able to toss 77 pitches and reported no setback. Verlander told reporters Monday that he feels "ready to step on that mound again," per Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle. If Tuesday's bullpen session goes well, then Verlander could join the Astros' rotation and make his season debut Friday against the Nationals.