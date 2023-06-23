The Astros transferred Brantley (shoulder) to the 60-day injured list Friday.

Brantley has been on the shelf all season while recovering from surgery on his right shoulder, so this move to the 60-day IL doesn't affect his return date. There is still no timeline in place for Brantley to make his first appearance since June 2022, but he's reportedly been making steady progress since suffering a setback in May. Bligh Madris was selected from Triple-A Sugar Land to fill Brantley's spot on the 40-man roster.