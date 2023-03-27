General manager Dana Brown stated Monday that Brantley (shoulder) isn't expected to make his 2023 debut until mid-to-late-April, Michael Connor of Sports Talk 790 reports.
Brown noted that the club's initial expectation was for Brantley to take the field in mid-April, but he's already a week or so behind that target date. The GM mentioned that the veteran outfielder has been hitting and getting his necessary days off, and the squad has no intention of rushing him back before he's ready. An update on Brantley's timeline should arrive as he gets closer to seeing live at-bats, likely in a minor-league setting.