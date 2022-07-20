Astros manager Dusty Baker said Sunday that Brantley is in the "same spot" with his recovery from right shoulder discomfort since initially landing on the injured list June 28, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. "We just hope for the better. That was the shoulder he got operated on years ago. He's still a little sore," Baker said of Brantley.

Baker indicated that Brantley appeared to take a step forward after he was cleared to hit last Thursday, but the 35-year-old had to be shut back down while he continued to experience discomfort. With that in mind, Brantley doesn't look like he'll be ready to come off the IL following the All-Star break, and a clearer timeline for his return likely won't be available until he resumes baseball activities.