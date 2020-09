Pressly allowed one hit and struck out one while throwing a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Tuesday against the Rangers.

Pressly came in with a three-run lead. He allowed a two-out single, but was never in true danger and tallied his 10th save with relative ease. After a bumpy start in his tenure as the closer, Pressly has turned in a scoreless performance in eight of his last 10 outings. He should get the majority of the saves for the team down the stretch.