Stanek signed a one-year contract with the Astros on Thursday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
Stanek was non-tendered by Miami in early December, but he'll land with the Astros ahead of the 2021 campaign. The right-hander worked solely as a reliever during his first full season with the Marlins in 2020, posting a 7.20 ERA and 1.90 WHIP over 10 innings, but he spent most of the year on the injured list for an undisclosed reason. He'll attempt to carve out a more consistent role with Houston in 2021.