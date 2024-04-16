Arrighetti (0-2) allowed two runs on four hits and two walks over four innings Monday, striking out five and taking a loss against Atlanta.

Arrighetti let both runs cross home during the second inning in what was otherwise a solid performance. It was a dramatic improvement compared to his MLB debut against Kansas City when he was tagged with seven runs over three frames. Arrighetti forced 15 swinging strikes against Atlanta, including seven with his cutter. With Justin Verlander (shoulder) expected to return this week, Arrighetti will likely head back to Triple-A Sugar Land.