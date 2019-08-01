Greinke gave up two runs on two hits and three walks over five innings during Wednesday's 7-5 loss to the Yankees. He had seven strikeouts in what is his final game with Arizona after being traded to Houston.

Greinke served up a two-run homer to Mike Tauchman during the second frame but otherwise limited the Yankees to one hit, though his outing was over after 82 pitches due to a rain delay. The veteran right-hander has a 2.90 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 135:21 K:BB through 146 innings and figures to join the Astros' starting rotation next Tuesday or Wednesday versus the Rockies.