Astros' Zack Greinke: Pitches well leading into trade
Greinke gave up two runs on two hits and three walks over five innings during Wednesday's 7-5 loss to the Yankees. He had seven strikeouts in what is his final game with Arizona after being traded to Houston.
Greinke served up a two-run homer to Mike Tauchman during the second frame but otherwise limited the Yankees to one hit, though his outing was over after 82 pitches due to a rain delay. The veteran right-hander has a 2.90 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 135:21 K:BB through 146 innings and figures to join the Astros' starting rotation next Tuesday or Wednesday versus the Rockies.
More News
-
Astros' Zack Greinke: Dealt to Astros•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Sharp in no-decision•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Gets no help from bullpen•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Gives up five runs•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Lined up to start series finale•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Bows out of All-Star Game•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Deadline roundup: Gennett, Gallen go
Zac Gallen is on the move, and Corey Dickerson could be back to Fantasy relevance. Chris Towers...
-
Trade: D-Backs get haul for Greinke
Just beating the trade deadline, the Astros land Arizona ace Zach Greinke for a package of...
-
Trade reaction: Braves get their closer
The Braves acquire Shane Greene in a bid to fix their long troublesome closer role. Here's...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Sale falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Trade Deadline: Bauer, Puig shakeup
The Indians, Reds and Padres pulled off what figures to be the biggest blockbuster of the trade...
-
Waiver Wire: Salazar, Duvall reborn
Adam Duvall reintroduced himself to Fantasy players with a two-homer game Tuesday, but it's...