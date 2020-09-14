Greinke (3-2) allowed five runs on eight hits and struck out three over five innings in a loss to the Dodgers on Sunday.

Greinke allowed a solo shot to A.J. Pollock in the first inning, and then kept things close until the Dodgers rallied for four more runs in the fifth. The 36-year-old Greinke has allowed three or more runs in each of his last five starts, rocketing his ERA from 1.84 to 3.77 in that span. He's added a 1.06 WHIP and 53:8 K:BB across 57.1 innings this season. The right-hander is expected to make his next start Friday versus the Diamondbacks.