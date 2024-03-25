Manager Mark Kotsay said Monday that Hernaiz will be on the Athletics' Opening Day roster, Jason Burke of SI.com reports.

Hernaiz has played well in spring training, slashing .313/.340/.333 with six RBI over 48 at-bats while showing defensive improvement at shortstop and third base. His spot on the Opening Day roster looked to be up in the air after the Athletics signed J.D. Davis on March 15, but Hernaiz will start 2024 in the majors as a versatile infield option.