Smolinski went 1-for-2 with a two-run triple and a run in a win over the Rangers on Monday.

Smolinski added to the Athletics' offensive barrage in the top of the ninth with his first three-bagger of the season, plating Matt Olson and Mark Canha. The reserve outfielder has both of his extra-base hits in the last two games, as well, but his average remains an unsightly .125 over his first 26 plate appearances.