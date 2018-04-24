Athletics' Jake Smolinski: Laces RBI triple in Monday's win
Smolinski went 1-for-2 with a two-run triple and a run in a win over the Rangers on Monday.
Smolinski added to the Athletics' offensive barrage in the top of the ninth with his first three-bagger of the season, plating Matt Olson and Mark Canha. The reserve outfielder has both of his extra-base hits in the last two games, as well, but his average remains an unsightly .125 over his first 26 plate appearances.
More News
-
Athletics' Jake Smolinski: Out of lineup again Monday•
-
Athletics' Jake Smolinski: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Athletics' Jake Smolinski: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Athletics' Jake Smolinski: Grabs start in center field•
-
Athletics' Jake Smolinski: One hit in loss•
-
Athletics' Jake Smolinski: Beats out Canha for roster spot•
-
Ranking the prospect call-ups
Some of the minor-leaguers we were most looking forward to seeing came pouring into the big...
-
Sell high on Manaea?
Chris Towers tries to figure out where Sean Manaea should rank at starting pitcher, and what...
-
Waivers: Andujar, Hernandez top the list
Gleyber Torres is getting all the hype, but Miguel Andujar is on fire and worth adding too...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, but none of them top Scott...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...