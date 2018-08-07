Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Solid in Triple-A debut
Luzardo (1-0) made his debut with Triple-A Memphis on Monday, firing five scoreless innings in which he allowed eight hits and recorded six strikeouts.
The promising prospect ins on the fast track through the A's organization, with his promotion to Triple-A coming after he dominated at Double-A Midland over 73.2 innings. Although he pitched to some contact Monday, he ultimately prevented any damage and clearly had no trouble missing bats. Luzardo will be one of the more intriguing assets to monitor for what remains of the Sounds' season, and he could well position himself for a spring training invite in 2019 with an impressive body of work.
