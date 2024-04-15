Luzardo pitched five innings, surrendering five runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out four batters in Sunday's 9-7 loss to Atlanta. He did not factor into the decision.

Luzardo ran into trouble early Sunday, first allowing a run on sacrifice fly by Adam Duvall in the top of the second inning before giving up two runs in each of the third and fourth frames. The left-hander has now surrendered 12 runs over 9.2 innings in his last two starts, watching his ERA grow from 4.35 to 7.65 over 20 innings in four outings in 2024. Luzardo will look to get back on track in his next projected start Friday on the road versus the Cubs.