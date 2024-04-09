Luzardo took the loss Monday against the Yankees, allowing seven runs on eight hits and five walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out four.

Luzardo's outing started out well enough as he held the Yankees scoreless through three innings, but he ran into trouble in the fourth, allowing three-run homers to both Anthony Volpe and Juan Soto that proved to be more than enough for the red-hot Bronx Bombers. Luzardo went back out for the fifth and allowed one more run prior to being removed with two outs in the inning. In total, Luzardo allowed 13 runners to reach base while recording just 14 outs. Things likely won't be any easier in his next outing as he looks to right the ship in what is scheduled to be a home matchup over the weekend against Atlanta.