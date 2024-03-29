Luzardo tossed five innings, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out eight in Thursday's Opening Day loss to Pittsburgh. He did not factor into the decision.

Luzardo allowed a two-run home run to Brian Reynolds but was otherwise unblemished in a solid first start of the season. Manager Skip Schumaker elected to pull Luzardo after 85 pitches through five innings with a three-run cushion, but the bullpen slowly leaked away the lead, finally losing the game in the 12th inning. The lefty is expected to be one of the better starting pitchers in the National League this season and did not disappoint in his first outing on Thursday.