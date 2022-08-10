Sears was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday.
Sears was dealt from the Yankees to the Athletics last week, and he allowed a run on four hits and no walks while striking out five in 4.2 innings during his first start at Las Vegas. Sears made seven appearances (two starts) for the Yankees earlier in the year and posted a 2.05 ERA and 0.86 WHIP in 22 innings. The Athletics placed Paul Blackburn (finger) on the injured list Wednesday, so Sears will step in as the starter for Wednesday's game against the Angels.