Oakland transferred Pina (wrist) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day injured list Thursday.
Pina suffered a setback last week while playing in a minor-league rehab game with Triple-A Las Vegas and is now out indefinitely. He's been bothered by left wrist trouble since mid-March.
