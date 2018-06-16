Athletics' Matt Chapman: Heading for further evaluation on hand
Chapman will get further evaluation of his hand injury Monday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
An MRI had previously revealed no structural damage, but Chapman was nevertheless placed on the disabled list Friday. The fact that he's getting further evaluation is potentially a bad sign, though the severity of his injury should become a lot clearer following the visit.
More News
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Lands on disabled list•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Could land on DL•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Dealing with hand contusion•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: In Wednesday's lineup•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Doesn't expect to miss time with hand injury•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...
-
Pick up Velasquez and Conforto
Heath Cummings says you can't leave the upside of Vince Velasquez and Michael Conforto on the...