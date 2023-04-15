Lovelady was recalled Saturday from Triple-A Las Vegas.
Oakland claimed Lovelady off waivers from Atlanta on Thursday, and now he'll jump into the bullpen Saturday afternoon against the visiting Mets. Hogan Harris has been optioned.
