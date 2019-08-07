Athletics' Sean Manaea: Ready to resume throwing

Manaea (shoulder) will play catch Wednesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Manaea has been cleared to resume throwing again after having his rehab assignment paused due to side soreness. While this is an encouraging sign for the left-hander, the Athletics have yet to offer up an updated timetable for his return. Prior to his brief shutdown period, Manaea was originally scheduled to make one more rehab start for Triple-A Las Vegas before rejoining the Athletics.

