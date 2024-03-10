Manaea allowed two hits and three walks over four scoreless innings in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals. He struck out five.

The veteran southpaw built up to 61 pitches (35 strikes) in an impressive performance that saw him count Nolan Arenado and Willson Contreras (twice) among his Ks. Saturday's free passes were also his first of the spring, and Manaea has an 8:3 K:BB through 6.2 innings. After signing a two-year, $28 million contract with the Mets in January he's being counted on to provide some stability in the rotation, but Manaea has some things to prove after posting a 4.73 ERA in 275.2 innings over the last two seasons between the Padres and Giants.