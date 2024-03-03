Manaea gave up three runs on seven hits over 2.2 innings in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins. He struck out three without walking a batter and threw a wild pitch.

The veteran lefty got in plenty of work in his first game action of the spring, tossing 41 of 56 pitches for strikes, but the results were something of a mixed bag. Manaea did at least keep the ball in the park, although Jazz Chisholm, Avisail Garcia and Jon Berti all laced doubles off him. Manaea is locked into a rotation spot for the Mets this season after making only 10 starts for the Giants in 2023 among his 37 appearances, but New York is counting on him to show the form he flashed in the second half for San Francisco -- over his final 51.2 innings last year, he posted a 2.61 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 48:15 K:BB.