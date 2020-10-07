La Stella exited Wednesday's Game 3 against the Astros after being hit by a pitch on the right elbow, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.
The veteran infielder wears a protective guard on his right elbow, but the 90-mph pitch appeared to just miss the guard and hit him flush. La Stella immediately went down in significant pain and was replaced by a pinch runner. The 31-year-old should be considered day-to-day until the team updates his status.
