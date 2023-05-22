Barger, who has been sidelined with Triple-A Buffalo since April 28, had his right elbow checked out last week by Dr. Keith Meister in Texas and there was no structural damage found, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

This is positive news for Barger, who is now rehabbing at the Blue Jays spring training facility in Florida. He was off to a slow start to the season prior to suffering the elbow injury. Barger is slashing .237/.333/.329 with one home run, one steal and a 31 percent strikeout rate in 20 games.