Drury got the start at shortstop and hit seventh in Tuesday's loss to the Rays, going 1-for-2 with a walk and an RBI.

The 26-year-old had already seen action at third base (27 games), second base (10 games), right field (nine games) and left field (two games) this season, but Tuesday was his first time playing shortstop. Drury's defensive versatility gives him some value to the Jays, but his fantasy utility remains minimal -- he hasn't homered in May, slashing .221/.247/.309 through 19 games with seven FBI and eight runs.