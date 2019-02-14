General manager Ross Atkins said Drury will likely begin the season as the starter at third base, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.

All things considered, this isn't too surprising. The Blue Jays are fully expected to keep top prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the minors until they can get another year of control over him, meaning they need someone to man third base in the interim. Drury will assume those duties for the first few weeks of the season and then presumably move into a reserve infield role for the rest of the season. Drury put up respectable numbers in two seasons with the Diamondbacks in 2016 and 2017 (.275/.323/.453), but his playing time was limited in 2018 while with the Yankees and Blue Jays.