Baker (elbow) has tossed 8.2 scoreless innings across seven appearances for Triple-A Buffalo this season, notching two saves while striking out 13.

Baker missed a good chunk of spring training due to a Grade 1 right elbow strain, but he was cleared for game action ahead of the Triple-A season, which began earlier this month. The 26-year-old has looked good thus far in the closing role for Buffalo, converting both of his save opportunities and holding opposing hitters to a .133 average. If he continues to thrive in the late innings for Buffalo, he should earn his first MLB call-up later in 2021.