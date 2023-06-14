Bassitt (7-5) took the loss Tuesday, allowing eight runs on 11 hits and a walk over three innings against Baltimore. He struck out five.

All of the damage against Bassitt came via the home-run ball - a pair of two-run shots before Gunnar Henderson blasted a grand slam in the third inning. It was a tough night for the 34-year-old Bassitt, who allowed just two runs in 15.2 innings over his previous two outings. His ERA is now up to 4.02 with a 1.13 WHIP and 75:2 K:BB through 14 starts (85 innings) this season. Bassitt is currently lined up for a tough road matchup against the Rangers in his next outing.