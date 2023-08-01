Bassitt (10-6) allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks over six innings Monday, striking out seven and taking a loss against the Orioles.

Bassitt gave up two runs in the first inning and two more in the third before settling in and tossing three scoreless frames. He was tagged with more than three runs for the first time since June 23 and had registered a strong 2.73 ERA in six starts between then and Monday. On the year, Bassitt is sporting a 4.00 ERA and a 125:43 K:BB through 132.2 innings. He's currently expected to start in Boston this weekend.