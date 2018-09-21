Jansen is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Rays, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Jansen hits the bench for the third time in the last four games as the Blue Jays appear to be protecting the young catcher down the stretch. The 24-year-old had a hot start when he was first recalled in August, but is slashing .171/.256/.371 over 35 at-bats in September.