Varsho was scratched from the lineup Monday for the Blue Jays' Grapefruit League game against the Pirates due to a personal matter, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Though Varsho will miss the Blue Jays' spring finale, the team hasn't indicated that his availability for Thursday's season opener in Tampa Bay is in any peril. Varsho is expected to serve as the Blue Jays' everyday left fielder in 2024 and should occupy a spot in the middle-third of the batting order versus right-handed pitching.