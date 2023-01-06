site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Blue Jays' Drew Hutchison: Back with Blue Jays
Hutchison signed with the Blue Jays as a non-roster invitee Friday.
Hutchison spent the past couple seasons with Detroit and had a 4.53 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 68:42 K:BB across 105.1 innings. The 32-year-old now rejoins the Blue Jays on a minor-league deal, though he'll also be present for big-league spring training.
