Hutchison signed with the Blue Jays as a non-roster invitee Friday.

Hutchison spent the past couple seasons with Detroit and had a 4.53 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 68:42 K:BB across 105.1 innings. The 32-year-old now rejoins the Blue Jays on a minor-league deal, though he'll also be present for big-league spring training.

