Springer went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's win over the Yankees.

After going 1-for-20 in his previous five games, Springer got the Jays started early Tuesday with a leadoff homer off Clarke Schmidt in the opening frame. Springer's now hit at least 20 homers in three straight seasons and eight times overall in his 10-year MLB career. He's batting .257 with a .736 OPS, 81 runs scored, 65 RBI and 19 steals through 633 plate appearances this season.