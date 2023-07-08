Springer was placed on the paternity list Saturday.
Springer's baby has good timing, as the outfielder will be able to spend a couple extra days with his wife and newborn over the All-Star break. Nathan Lukes was called up to take his place on the roster, though it's Cavan Biggio who will handle right field Saturday against the Tigers.
