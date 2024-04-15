Springer went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a stolen base in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Rockies.

Springer led off the bottom of the first inning with a base-knock, later coming around to score on an RBI-single from Justin Turner. The outfielder also added another single in the fifth inning and he swiped second base for his second stolen base of the year before scoring on another base-knock from Justin Turner. Springer has now recorded three multi-hit performances in his last five games, batting .333 with two RBI, three runs scored and two stolen bases over that stretch.