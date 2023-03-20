Ryu (elbow) hopes to throw his first post-Tommy John surgery bullpen session sometime in April, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Ryu is currently throwing on flat ground from 90-120 feet as he moves along in his rehab. The veteran lefty said through an interpreter that he hopes to rejoin the Blue Jays' rotation "sometime in mid-July." That would be right at 13 months after his Tommy John surgery, which is a relatively fast return for a starting pitcher. Toronto, for what it's worth, has a "loose date in mind" for Ryu's return, but it's a "moving target," per Matheson.