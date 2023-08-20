Ryu (2-1) earned the win Sunday, allowing two runs (zero earned) on four hits and one walk over five innings against the Reds. He struck out seven.

Holding a 9-2 lead after five, there was no need for the Blue Jays to extend Ryu, as they continue to play it safe with the 36-year-old lefty who has looked solid in four starts since returning from Tommy John surgery. An even better sign for Ryu were the seven strikeouts he recorded in five innings after having recorded eight total in his previous 14 innings. Ryu will look to increase his workload next week in a start tentatively scheduled for Saturday at home against Cleveland.