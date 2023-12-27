Kiner-Falefa signed a two-year, $15 million contract with the Blue Jays on Wednesday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

He can earn an additional $1 million in incentives. Kiner-Falefa has never even posted a .700 OPS in any of his six major league seasons, but he nonetheless seemed to have a strong market this winter. The utility player would currently appear to be in line to see ample time at second and third base for Toronto but, of course, offers the ability to bounce around to a variety of positions.