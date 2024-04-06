Kiner-Falefa is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Yankees.

Kiner-Falefa will begin Saturday's game in the dugout after starting in each of the last five games. He's gone 4-for-23 with one run, three walks and three strikeouts to start the season. Justin Turner will shift to third base, while left-handed batter Daniel Vogelbach gets the start at DH against Yankees right-hander Clarke Schmidt.