Kiner-Falefa went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Sunday's win over the Rays.

The 29-year-old utility player has started three of Toronto's first four games, but after two games at third base, Kiner-Falefa shifted to second base Sunday. He's hit eighth or ninth in all three contests, going 3-for-9, and Sunday's run has been his only counting-stat contribution so far. IKF's versatility has value in deeper fantasy formats and he'd stolen at least 14 bags in three straight seasons coming into 2024, but his overall offensive upside is limited.