Votto (ankle) started hitting live BP this week and could start playing games soon, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Votto has been undergoing a slow ramp-up period with a sprained right ankle he sustained in March, and is close to playing in games. Once he's ready, Votto will likely report to Triple-A Buffalo for game action.
