Berrios (2-2) was charged with the loss Wednesday against the Yankees after giving up five runs on five hits with four strikeouts and one walk across 5.1 innings.

The right-hander allowed only one single across the first three frames, but Gleyber Torres struck with a three-run homer during the fourth inning. Berrios was lifted during the sixth with one out and two runners in scoring position, and Torres again delivered with a two-run single. It's the second consecutive loss for Berrios, and he's given up 11 runs between the two outings. He'll attempt to right the ship his next time through the rotation, which currently lines up for early next week versus Seattle.