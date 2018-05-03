Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Activated ahead of twin bill

The Blue Jays activated Donaldson (shoulder) from the 10-day disabled list Thursday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Donaldson missed just over three weeks with right shoulder inflammation, but the Blue Jays are confident the star third baseman won't experience any further issues with his throwing after taking the time off to recover from the injury. The 32-year-old recently completed a two-game rehab assignment at High-A Dunedin, going 2-for-5 with a walk in those contests. Perhaps more importantly, Donaldson logged seven innings at the hot corner Tuesday and made crisp throws on each of three occasions he needed to retire a batter at first base. The Blue Jays haven't revealed their lineup for the first game of their doubleheader Thursday against the Indians, but it's generally expected that Donaldson will start at third base in at least one of the contests while heading to the bench or serving as the designated hitter for the other contest.