Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Hindered by calf cramps
Donaldson has been battling calf cramps due to dehydration, John Lott of The Athletic Toronto reports.
Donaldson's injury wasn't thought to be serious, but it's reassuring for that belief to be confirmed. Even though the team won't rush him back, there's no reason to think that the 32-year-old won't be ready to go when Opening Day arrives.
