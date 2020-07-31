Merryweather is progressing well in his recovery from an oblique strain and could be a depth option for the Blue Jays before too long, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Merryweather has been dealing with the injury since mid-July. Even when healthy, he isn't expected to play a major role for Toronto, as he's yet to make his big-league debut and struggled to a 6.58 ERA in his only taste of Triple-A baseball back in 2017 before missing most of the past two seasons while recovering from Tommy John surgery.
