Kiermaier is out of the lineup Sunday versus the Rays.

Kiermaier started in the first three game of the season after dealing with a knee injury near the end of Spring Training. He was dealing with the hurt knee after fouling a pitch off of it. To start the season, the 33-year-old has a walk and a hit in 10 plate appearances. With Daulton Varsho shifting to centerfield, Davis Schneider is starting in Kiermaier's lineup spot out in left.